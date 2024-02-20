River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,787,000 after purchasing an additional 246,261 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OVV traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.