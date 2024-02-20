River Road Asset Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 8.01% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CPSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

