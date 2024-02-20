River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of St. Joe worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,545. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

