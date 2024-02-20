River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.12. 7,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,370. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.