River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,088,847 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088,847 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,057,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,778. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

