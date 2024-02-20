River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.79. 121,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,965. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

