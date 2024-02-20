River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 520.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.55. 152,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.73 and its 200-day moving average is $219.79. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

