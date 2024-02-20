River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,817 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chesapeake Energy worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $101,464,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

