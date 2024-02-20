River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,827. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

