River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 75,779 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,779 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 429.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after buying an additional 355,694 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. 191,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,763. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

