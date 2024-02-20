River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 819,886 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,886 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Premier worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 368.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $16,098,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

PINC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 90,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.