Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $269.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.