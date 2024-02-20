Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,826,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

