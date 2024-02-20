Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,826,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.