Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

