Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

