Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after buying an additional 475,464 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $1,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

