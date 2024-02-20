Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $171.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

