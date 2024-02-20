Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.