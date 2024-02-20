Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 4,133 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.30. 2,762,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,276,663. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.