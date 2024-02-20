Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,116,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

