Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,582,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,794,000 after acquiring an additional 74,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,536,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $730,063,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intel by 97.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 10,360.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,471,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after buying an additional 2,447,546 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

INTC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,202,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.