Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

GLW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 1,208,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,343. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

