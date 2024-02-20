Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

ZBH traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,702. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

