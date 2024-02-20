Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 432.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $7.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.66. 319,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,082. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.75.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

