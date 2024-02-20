Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. H&R Block comprises about 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of H&R Block worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 265,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,759. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

