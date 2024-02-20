Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.27. The company had a trading volume of 94,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $364.76.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.