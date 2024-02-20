Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 3,785 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 16.34% of Kellanova worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Kellanova by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 134,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 96,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,697. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

