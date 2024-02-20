Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

