Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 2.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.25. The stock had a trading volume of 337,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,187. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $231.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

