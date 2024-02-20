Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 19,444 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,786 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $1,581,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 206,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 1,342,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,159. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

