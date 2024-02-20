Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 54,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,632. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

