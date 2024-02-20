Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $16.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

