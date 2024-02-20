Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.64.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

