Roku’s (ROKU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.64.

Roku Stock Down 23.8 %

ROKU stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

