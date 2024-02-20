Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 12700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.06.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
