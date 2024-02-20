Royal Bank of Canada Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,537. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

