Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$223,200.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$57,510.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

RML traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.27. 1,163,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,180. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$730.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

