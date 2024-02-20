Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$223,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.
  • On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$57,510.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

RML traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.27. 1,163,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,180. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$730.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.