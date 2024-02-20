Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

