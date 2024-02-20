Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.88

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 174435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,433,000 after purchasing an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $57,580,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

