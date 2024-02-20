Safe Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00006804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $72.52 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00113196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020458 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48132909 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

