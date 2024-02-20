Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 668,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

