Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.