Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,059. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

