Scotiabank Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.96.

AC traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.93. 2,169,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,320. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

