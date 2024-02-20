Scotiabank Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$40.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.81. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

