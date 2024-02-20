Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $39,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.45.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN remained flat at $228.74 on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.20. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

