Sébastien Martel Acquires 1,500 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$194.71 per share, with a total value of C$292,063.95.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$1.99 on Tuesday, reaching C$195.07. 73,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,458. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.54. The company has a market cap of C$16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFII. Cormark lifted their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

