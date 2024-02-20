Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.87 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,833. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

