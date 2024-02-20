SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.48. SES AI shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 59,630 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair started coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.53.

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $622,756.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,242 shares of company stock worth $799,366. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

