Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 2,411,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,143. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

